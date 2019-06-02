Deer Lake boating access site to temporarily close in Marquette County

Follow @WJMN_Local3

The DNR boating access site at Deer Lake in Marquette County will undergo temporary closure over two days in June while a contractor works on repairs to the dam at the reservoir.

Access to the DNR boat landing, located north of Ishpeming, will be restricted from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. June 3 and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. June 4.

There are no alternate public boating access sites at the lake.