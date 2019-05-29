Deer Lake boating access site to temporarily close in Marquette County
The DNR boating access site at Deer Lake in Marquette County will undergo temporary closure over two days in June while a contractor works on repairs to the dam at the reservoir.
Access to the DNR boat landing, located north of Ishpeming, will be restricted from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. June 3 and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. June 4.
There are no alternate public boating access sites at the lake.
For the latest information on this and other closures, visit the DNR Closures page at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.
