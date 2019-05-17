Delivering books to you

Follow @WJMN_Local3

HOUGHTON — Pedal power is bringing Portage Lake District Library books out into the community.

Late last fall, the Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) added a new resource to its collection – a Book Bike that can carry up to 100 books to offsite events. PLDL librarians will ride the mobile library stocked with give-away books and library books for borrowing. With summer just around the corner, the PLDL Book Bike is gearing up for a season’s worth of pedaling all over Houghton.

The Library Book Bike will travel the city’s bike path to visit parks and attend special events throughout the summer and fall. Sometimes, the book bike will be filled with books themed to a special event. You might catch the Book Bike at Kestner Park with beach reads for giveaway, or at the downtown Houghton Farmer’s Market with free books on cooking and agriculture.

At other times the Book Bike will carry new books for check-out to library card holders. Book Bike–riding librarians can also sign up new cardholders on the spot.

“The Library’s new Book Bike is a tool that allows us to reach new patrons who might not otherwise consider visiting the library,” said Library Director Dillon Geshel. “It gives us a great opportunity to meet community members where they are and give them information about how the library can serve their needs.”

This summer, you can find the Book Bike at the downtown Houghton Farmer’s Market, Bridgefest, Keweenaw BeerFest and other special events such as the opening of the Houghton Skatepark. If you’d like the Book Bike to visit your school or special event, please call the library at 906-482-4570 or email at info@pldl.org.