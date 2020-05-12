Delta County Commission votes to re-open courthouse and parks ahead of Governor Whitmer’s executive order

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — After a virtual commission meeting last Tuesday, the Delta County Board voted to re-open the County Courthouse and county parks.

Some commission members wanted to wait a couple more weeks to get an all clear from state representatives.

“The Governor and the health department and several people were going to take a look again at the situation in Michigan, the world, and the county and I thought I could wait that long and I’m hoping it doesn’t cause a burden upon us financially, I realize that, the quicker we open the revenue starts flowing,” said David Rivard, Delta County Commissioner, District 5.

The vote for the re-openings was not unanimous.

District 5 Commissioner David Rivard, along with District 3 Commissioner Theresa Nelson, voted against the motion, pointing to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order as leadership for not just Delta County, but the entire state of Michigan.

“I would feel extremely terrible if we opened and a case developed. How do you prove you get it, you probably cannot, and I would not want the suspicion.”

But Rivard believes Delta Conservation District Executive Director Rory Mattson has provided appropriate restrictions for the re-opening.

“Mr. Mattson and his staff put some good restrictions in there and are very cautious. It’s not that their getting careless. They are very conscientious of the restrictions that they are going to maintain at the parks.”

For example, restrooms and shower buildings will be closed, along with Pioneer Trail Park and park pavilions. The park restrictions will be enforced by park security and the Delta County Sheriff’s Department.

“It seems to be slowing down somewhat, and I’m hoping that in a couple of weeks we can operate further.”

The Delta County Courthouse re-opened today, with health screenings for all employees before they entered the building.

Delta County expects to re-open county parks by the beginning of next week.