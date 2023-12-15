WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – There is a neurodegenerative disorder that is the leading genetic cause of death in infancy. There is no cure at this time, but early detection and treatment are defined as the keys to improving long-term outcomes for people living with it.

It’s called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). It affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord and impacts the muscles used for everything from breathing and eating to crawling and walking. It’s a disease that Brett Way of Wells Township in Delta County has felt the effects of for most of his 34 years.

“I was pretty young, maybe two years old. My parents kind of saw me, you know, doing the normal progression as an infant, you know, crawling to standing, using the furniture to walking, then all of a sudden started kind of reverting back to the furniture and reverting back to the crawling. My parents knew something was up. So, I saw a neurologist up in Marquette. We did a muscle biopsy and that’s we came back with spinal muscular atrophy type two,” said Way.

Living with Type 2 SMA, Way maintains an active life in his community.

“I’m the treasurer for the Well’s Lions Club. I’m also a township trustee for Wells Township. Then I’m also on the board for SAIL. Superior Alliance for Independent Living up in Marquette,” added Way.

While a cure has not been found, treatments are available. Way takes an oral solution at home called Evrysdi.

“I’ve been on Evrysdi now for about two years. And even though I haven’t seen, you know, leaps and bounds in strength, increased strength, you know, a couple of things that have increased for me is my respiratory function, my numbers. My doctors are very happy with that. And then also my jaw strength, I’ve noticed that is has increased and I can’t say I’ve noticed a decrease in my other upper extremities,” said Way.

Screening for SMA is available for newborns in Michigan. You can find a family fact sheet from the state here. As a way to bring awareness to the disease and the screening process, Governor Whitmer declared August as Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness Month in 2021.

“Evrysdi is kind of a game changer for younger people. And for me, I’m just kind of hoping to hold steady until something to my miracle drug comes along, you know, And there’s a lot in the pipeline. So, at some point, someday, I’m sure something’s going to come along where it’s like, hey, you can lift your arms above your head again, you know, that’d be nice,” continued Way.

Way also said not only for people with SMA, but for all people with disabilities, he hopes raising awareness means getting more accessibility for all.

“I’m a huge Red Wings fan. I’d like to be able to get down to the lower level like Little Caesars Arena. I can only get like 30 rows that that’s the closest I can get.”

Above all else Way says equality matters. “If you see a person with a disability, Just treat them like you would any other person.”

Support groups and additional information for people living with SMA and their families can be found here.