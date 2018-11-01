Dept. of Veteran Affairs looking to get veterans involved with special event

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE – The Department of Veteran Affairs has organized a meeting next Friday, November 9, at the Edge of Reality VR Arcade in Marquette.

The idea came from a group of veterans wanting to reach out to fellow vets.

“One of the biggest things is ensuring that everyone is afforded an opportunity to engage with the VA,” said Jordan Fox, Peer Support Specialist at the Department of Veteran Affairs. “Whether they are going through some hardships through their life, have questions, or have not reached out to the VA- we want to make this available to any veteran who has served.”

Along with the VR games, there will be information provided about local resources and VA programs. All veterans are invited to attend the event, which will be held from noon to 4.