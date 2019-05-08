Dickinson County Healthcare System receives 2019 Governor’s Award of Excellence

Follow @WJMN_Local3

IRON MOUNTAIN — The Dickinson County Healthcare System is pleased to announce it has received MPRO’s 2019 Governor’s Award of Excellence for Effective Reporting and Measurement for Outpatient and Value Based Purchasing in an Acute Care Setting.

This year, more than 130 Michigan hospitals, physician practices, nursing homes, inpatient psychiatric facilities, ambulatory surgery centers and home health agencies were honored with the Governor’s Award of Excellence. This award recognizes participants for their dedication and success in improving healthcare quality and patient safety in Michigan. To be eligible for the award, participants must have achieved, maintained and continually improved in specific and rigorous milestones related to the award they received.

“We are fortunate to be able to partner with Dickinson County Healthcare System and all the other dedicated organizations across the state of Michigan,” said MPRO President and CEO Leland Babitch, M.D., MBA. “To be able to recognize these outstanding accomplishments with the Governor’s office highlights the importance of improving healthcare quality in our state.”

The Governor’s Award of Excellence was first developed in 2003. The current award is based upon work from 2017-2018 in the following areas:

· Improving heart health

· Increasing adult immunizations

· Lowering the risk of infection in hospitals

· Effective reporting and measurement

· Improving care in nursing homes

· Increasing identification of behavioral health conditions

· Improving diabetes management

Sue Hadley, Chief of Nursing commented, “We are very grateful for the Governor’s Award of Excellence. It is a wonderful acknowledgment of the thought and care that go into the services one receives at Dickinson County Healthcare System (“DCHS”). The Award is something our entire staff will share in as we continue toward our goal of providing the highest level of care to the members of our community. On behalf of the DCHS staff, thank you!”

For more information about the Governor’s Award of Excellence, including a list of winners, visit http://www.mpro.org/gae2019.