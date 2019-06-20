Dinner at Bay Cliff with some HOG’s

Follow @WJMN_Local3

BIG BAY — Local 3′s Rebecca Bartelme rode up with the Superior Chapter HOG’s to have dinner with some of the campers at the Bay Cliff Health Camp.

Jim Nowak, Director of the Superior Harley Owner Group said, “We’ve got HOG riders. We’ve got riders from CMA, which is Christian Motorcycle Association. We’ve got the Legion riders from the Little Lake Post. We’re taking a ride up there, and we’re going to visit the campers. We’ll have some dinner with them and spend some time with them. They’ll come out, get on the bikes and check them out. And we’re going to have some fun.“

Rebecca even hopped on the back of a bike to see what the night was all about.

“Over the entire time that we’ve been in this relationship with the HOGs, they’ve raised about $1.4 million for Bay Cliff. And they are a wonderful presence, something that our kids really, really look forward to,“ said Clare Lutgen, Executive Director of Bay Cliff Health Camp.

Tonight was all about meeting the campers, having dinner with them, and showing them their bikes.

But, it’s also leading to a bigger event which will benefit the camp.

They will be conducting the annual harley raffle, which we have going on now. Bay Cliff purchases a Harley Davidson and we raffle it off and it’s a huge fundraising event. Very, very successful. You can get in touch with anyone of the members of the local harley organization, Harley groups. Many, many, many businesses within the Marquette area and beyond are selling raffle tickets,“ said Lutgen.