Dispatcher declines to help baby in distress

The following is from CBS News

A Michigan police department is apologizing for failing to serve and protect.

A dispatcher wouldn't help a mother who accidentally locked her baby in a hot car.

Michelle Miller from CBS News reports.

Lacey Guyton's two-month old daughter Raina was in her car seat when she says the doors to her Dodge SUV suddenly locked on a hot, August afternoon. The keys were inside.

Guyton says, "I tried this handle and I tried that handle and neither of them were unlocking it."

She tried and failed to smash the car's front passenger window with a piece of asphalt. Her grandmother called 9-1-1 but she says the dispatcher said the department does not send emergency crews to unlock cars and offered to send a tow company instead.

Guyton says, "So she's screaming and crying, which is making her hotter and I'm still trying to break the window."

After ten to twelve minutes, Guyton smashed the back windshield with her grandfather's window breaker, climbed in, and got Raina out on her own. She says Raina was screaming and drenched in sweat.

She adds, "It makes me feel terrible that she had to go through that. It makes me feel so mad after calling twice, the dispatcher, who's a veteran dispatcher still didn't send somebody out. It's heartbreaking.

The Waterford Police Department said in a statement to cbs news that they "Do not normally respond when people lock their keys in their vehicle" but "we should have responded in this case. This is not the level of service our community has come to expect."

Some 37 children die in heat-related car deaths every year. the CDC reports "temperatures inside the car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first ten minutes, even with a window cracked open."

Guyton's daughter was not hurt, but she says that's no excuse for the department's response.

She says, "If there's a mom beginning you to come save her daughter's life, you send somebody if I couldn't get the windshield broken she wouldn't be here right now. And I hope the dispatcher knows that and I hope that this never happens to anybody else again."