(WJMN) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

Drug Take Back aims to prevent addiction and reduce drug poisoning deaths. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also estimates that in the United States, approximately 107,622 people died as the result of a drug poisoning last year. This means that someone in the United States is dying of a drug poisoning every five minutes.

“In Michigan, we are averaging anywhere between 25,000 to 30,000 pounds [of prescription drugs] a Take Back,” said Brian McNeal, public information officer for the DEA’s Detroit Field Division. “So, you can just do the math, think of all of the pills that we’ve stopped being stolen, ingested, or just being flushed down the toilet. Our friends in the municipal water department don’t want that either. We can take those and get rid of them. If you look at the studies, they show that 25 percent of heroin users started with a prescription pill. So, think of all those pills that we’ve taken out that have stopped an addiction from starting or has stopped one from being fueled.”

On Saturday, October 29, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The event will also accept vaping devices and cartridges with the lithium batteries removed.

Drug Take Back Day offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. To find a location near you, you can visit deatakeback.com. Your local law enforcement offices, hospitals, and businesses may offer year-round prescription medication disposals. Click here to find one near you.