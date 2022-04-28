Mich. (WJMN) – If you feel like your expired or unused medications are piling up in your medicine cabinet right now, you’re not alone. But don’t throw them away, there is a safer way to dispose of these medications. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting its biannual National Prescription Take Back Day this Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“DEA’s mission is to make our communities safer and that’s from coast to coast. One of the ways we can do that is with the public’s help, is to remove these unwanted or prescription drugs that people have had in their medicine cabinets or bathrooms and there weren’t quite sure of how to dispose of them,” said Steve VerDow, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA’s Grand Rapids District. “This is something we kind of highlight on the actual day which is April 30. There are over 4,000 locations across the country where these drugs and that would be tablets, pills, capsules, patches, any solid form prescription drugs can be dropped off.”

Michigan State Police (MSP) posts and local police departments are many of the locations across the state where you can drop off your unused prescription medications.

“We do this twice a year in conjunction with the DEA but we actually do this every day Monday through Friday at every post in the U.P. as well where people can drop them off right into this red bin,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, 8th District Public Information Officer, MSP Negaunee Post. “This is just more of a time where we push the issue to get those drugs out of the house. A lot of times they’re sitting around all winter long and they’re not being used and then they get into the wrong hands so we really try to stress this spring and later on in the fall too.”

According to the DEA, drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. To find a drop-off location in your area, please visit dea.gov/takebackday. MSP asks community members to remove all of their unused medications from their original bottles or containers and dump them into a plastic bag before dropping them off.