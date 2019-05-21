DNR deer hunting regulations listening session in Houghton

Follow @WJMN_Local3

HOUGHTON — Proposed Michigan Department of Natural Resources Upper Peninsula deer hunting regulations, in response to chronic wasting disease, including baiting and feeding regulations, are expected to be discussed by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission at its meetings in May, June and July 2019.

A meeting will be held in Houghton on May 22, 2019 at 5:30-8 p.m. at Michigan Technological University, Memorial Union Building. See further below for more details on what will be discussed at the meeting and other meetings scheduled in the U.P.

As part of a wider package of proposed regulation changes for this year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has recommended a deer baiting and feeding ban for the Chronic Wasting Disease Core Surveillance Area in Dickinson and Menominee counties. The DNR has also suggested a moderate increase in antlerless deer hunting licenses.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission is a seven-member public body whose members are appointed by the governor. The commission has exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sportfish and is authorized to designate game species.

The NRC conducts monthly public meetings in locations throughout Michigan. Citizens are encouraged to become actively involved in these public forums, either by writing or by attending meetings to offer public comments in person. Previous sessions have been held this month in Hermansville and Lansing. The following is a list of upcoming opportunities to offer public comments:

By email: NRC@michigan.gov

By mail: Michigan Natural Resources Commission, P.O. 30028, Lansing, MI 48909-7528

May 22: Upper Peninsula DNR Listening Session: 1-3 p.m. EDT. Michigan Technological University, Memorial Union Building, Houghton. Comments will be recorded and provided to the NRC. NRC Chairwoman Vicki Pontz is scheduled to attend.

May 22: DNR Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council meeting: 5:30-8 p.m. EDT, Michigan Technological University, Memorial Union Building, Houghton. A briefupdate from the May 9 NRC meeting will be presented, along with other topics. Public commenton all topics occurs during this regularly scheduled meeting.

June 10: Upper Peninsula DNR Listening Session: 2-4 p.m. EDT. Turtle Room at the Island Conference Center in Harris, in Menominee County. Comments will be recorded and provided to the NRC. NRC Commissioner Dave Nyberg and the DNR Wildlife Division’s Chad Stewart are scheduled to attend.

June 10: DNR’s Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council meeting: 6-8:30 p.m. EDT, Munising Township Hall, Wetmore. A brief update from the May 9 NRC meeting will be presented, along with other topics. Public comment on all topics occurs during this regularly scheduled meeting.

June 13: Public Comment to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission: Detroit Zoological Society, 8450 West Ten Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI. July 11, 2019: Public Comment to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission: MSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, 4125 Beaumont Road, Lansing, MI.

For more info see www.Michigan.gov/NRC and www.Michigan.gov/CWD.