Don't get tricked this Halloween...keep safety a top priority

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 06:19 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 06:19 PM EDT

UPPER PENINSULA -- Whether it's pulling together a costume or going house to house, families all over the U.P. are in the spooky spirit for trick or treating.

And to ensure a happy Halloween, police agencies across Upper Michigan are offering tips for safety.

Trick-or-treat safety tips:

  • All kids, at any age, should always be with an adult
  • Keep a flashlight with you
  • Be careful when crossing the street! Use street corners or crosswalks, and never cross between parked cars.
  • Stay in neighborhoods you know, and only stop at houses with the porch light on
  • Never go inside a strangers house...stay at the door to get candy
  • And finally, an adult should look over all candy before eating
     

