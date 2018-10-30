Don't get tricked this Halloween...keep safety a top priority
UPPER PENINSULA -- Whether it's pulling together a costume or going house to house, families all over the U.P. are in the spooky spirit for trick or treating.
And to ensure a happy Halloween, police agencies across Upper Michigan are offering tips for safety.
Trick-or-treat safety tips:
- All kids, at any age, should always be with an adult
- Keep a flashlight with you
- Be careful when crossing the street! Use street corners or crosswalks, and never cross between parked cars.
- Stay in neighborhoods you know, and only stop at houses with the porch light on
- Never go inside a strangers house...stay at the door to get candy
- And finally, an adult should look over all candy before eating
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
