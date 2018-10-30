Don't get tricked this Halloween...keep safety a top priority Video

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

UPPER PENINSULA -- Whether it's pulling together a costume or going house to house, families all over the U.P. are in the spooky spirit for trick or treating.

And to ensure a happy Halloween, police agencies across Upper Michigan are offering tips for safety.

Trick-or-treat safety tips: