MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market is returning to the Marquette Commons this Saturday for the first ever ‘Holiday Market’. The Holiday Market will feature 20 vendors each week during market days on December 3, December 10 and December 17.

Event organizers say the market will feature unique holiday items from vendors including farmers, florists, bakers, jewelry makers, artisan home goods and decor, food producers, and more. The lineup of vendors will have some variation each week. You can find a map of each week’s vendors on the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market website.

The Holiday Market will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on each of the three dates at the Marquette Commons, located at 111 South 3rd Street.

A release from the Marquette Downtown Development Authority included the following about the Holiday Market:

Support local and shop Holiday Exclusives from your favorite market vendors at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com. Highlights include:

Christmas Trees from Every Yielding Acres

from Every Yielding Acres Holiday Table Center Piece from Jeff Heidtman

from Jeff Heidtman Artisan-made vanilla and vanilla sugar for holiday baking from Yooper Sisters Jam

from Yooper Sisters Jam Local, pasture-raised pork and meat delivered to your door monthly from Case Country Farm

from Case Country Farm Pre-order holiday pies, cakes, and cookies from Borealis Baking, For Goodness Cakes, and Doozers

Farm fresh produce and meat will also be available. Stock up on winter squash, onions, and garlic from Full Plate Farm, grass-fed bison from Rocks Open Valley Ranch, and chicken, turkeys, maple syrup, lamb, and pork from Every Yielding Acres. Shoppers can use EBT and P-EBT SNAP Cards to purchase these items. The market also offers up to $20 in Double Up Food Bucks Matching each day.

You can stay up to date with the Holiday Market by checking out the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market website and Facebook page.