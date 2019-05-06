Drug theft suspect arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

The Marquette Police Department arrested 30 year old Marquette resident Heather Peterson Friday, May 3, on warrants out of the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for Larceny in a Building and Possession of Controlled Substance.

These charges stem from an investigation by the Marquette Police Department from April 16, 2018 when it was reported that 75 vials of fentanyl and 75 oxycodone tablets were missing from UP Health Systems - Marquette, where Peterson was employed. Marquette Police were able to recover 72 vials of the fentanyl.

Heather Peterson was lodged at the Marquette County Jail on the charges and bond was set at 10% of $50,000 on each count. Both counts are felonies punishable up to 4 years in prison on each count.