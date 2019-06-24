Drunk driving arrest after rollover crash in Chippewa County

Follow @WJMN_Local3

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — On Sunday at approximately 8:40 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a roll-over accident. The accident was reported to be on Lake Shore Drive near Monocle Lake road in Bay Mills Township.

When Officers arrived the vehicle was found in the ditch, flipped over, on its roof. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit some trees and a sign and flipped onto the roof.

The driver, David Michael Tanner Seppala, 21-years-old, of Sault Ste Marie was ultimately cleared medically.

Seppala was arrested for High Blood Alcohol Content (OWI) and lodged in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility.

It is believed that speed and alcohol were both factors in this crash.

Chippewa County was assisted by Bay Mills EMS, Fire and Central Dispatch.