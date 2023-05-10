CHAMPION, Mich. (WJMN) – Eagle Mine has announced it will host three community forums throughout Marquette County at the end of May.

The forums are designed as a way for the community to learn more about the status of Eagle Mine and get an update on its operations, as well as share their feedback with the mine.

The following forums are planned this month:

Big Bay – Tuesday, May 30, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Powell Township Hall located at 101 Bensinger St, Big Bay, MI.

Michigamme – Wednesday, May 31, from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at Michigamme Township Hall located at 202 W Main St, Michigamme, MI

Champion – Wednesday, May 31, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Humboldt Township Hall located at 244 Co Rd FAF, Champion, MI.

For more information, you can call the Eagle Mine Information Center at (906) 273-1550.