CHAMPION, Mich. (WJMN) – Eagle Mine has announced it will offer a series of free public tours of two of its facilities this summer. Tours will be offered at the Eagle Mine in Big Bay and the Humboldt Mill in Champion on Fridays from July through September.

Participants are required to register to attend both events. Attendees must be at least 13 years old, and all attendees under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Eagle Mine tours will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on July 8, July 22, August 5, August 19, and September 16.

Tours of Eagle Mine primarily consist of a driving surface tour of the mine site with a walking tour through the water treatment plant. The mine tour does not go underground.

Those who take the tour will be able to see where the ore is brought up from underground, as well as where it is stored and loaded into haul trucks. Other surface facilities include the storage area for development (or waste) rock, the backfill plant, the truck repair shop, and the water treatment plant.

Eagle Mine tour participants should meet at the Eagle Mine Information Center at 153 A West Washington Street in downtown Marquette. Bus transportation for the tour is provided.

Humboldt Mill tours will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on July 15, July 29, August 12, August 26, September 9, and September 23.

Tours of the Humboldt Mill will allow participants to see what happens to ore after it leaves the mine site. The mill tour is a walking tour and begins at the administrative office.

The tour follows the circuit of crushing, grinding, and flotation processes, taking the ore from haul truck to rail car. Participants should be prepared to spend about an hour walking on-site, including up and down stairs and over metal grating.

Transportation is not provided for the Humboldt Mill tour. Attendees will park in the Visitor Parking Lot at the Humboldt Mill and meet inside the Administration Building.

You can register to attend a tour here.