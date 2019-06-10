Early childhood community seeking qualified applicants

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

HANCOCK – A job fair focused on early childhood and human service employment positions will be held on Thursday, June 20 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Michigan Works office in Hancock.

The fair is free and open to the public and will feature multiple employers with several positions available. The Michigan Works office is located at 400 Quincy Street, 3rd Floor, Hancock. Interested individuals should come prepared for onsite interviews and multiple copies of their resume. The Copper Country Great Start Collaborative (CCGSC) is helping to organize this fair on behalf of several of their member organizations.

“Several organizations have stated that they are seeking staff for multiple positions,“ said CCGSC Director, Iola Brubaker. “So we decided to combine our efforts to showcase the many employment opportunities to the community through a job fair.”

Available positions have a wide range of qualification needed. Several are entry-level positions that require a high school degree (or equivalent), a few require advanced degrees, others are somewhere in between. Full-time, part-time and on-call positions are available. It is the hope of the CCGSC that job seekers will come out to see the many opportunities available in the early childhood and human service fields.

“The organizations which are invited to the job fair are committed to supporting children and families in the Copper Country,” said Brubaker. “Working for them is often very rewarding for individuals as they see the difference they make in our community.”

Several of the positions include opportunities for professional development and advancement within the organization. This free event is open to all community members. Having qualified staff is essential to having strong early childhood programs in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

For more information about the Early Childhood Job Fair, please contact Iola Brubaker at ccgreatstart@gmail.com or call 906.482.9365.