SAULT STE. MARIE Mich. (WJMN) – The Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has received a $2 million award to enhance the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway, according to an announcement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The project will include construction of new roads, a parking lot, vendor building, and more with the goal to make the raceway venue a year-round tourist destination.

“This $2 million investment in the Sault will create or retain 50 good-paying jobs and help us continue to grow our Pure Michigan economy,” Whitmer said. “Since I took office, we have made the largest one-time investment in state and local parks in Michigan history, supporting local tourism and recreation driven economies across our great state.”

The funds were awarded as part of the as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program.

The city originally applied for the funding in January earlier this year. As part of the approval process, the city will contribute $513,000 towards the project to facilitate its completion.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project in Sault Ste. Marie expands opportunities at an important tourism asset in the state’s Eastern Upper Peninsula region that will provide new jobs, attract more tourism dollars and build economic resiliency for decades to come.”

In total, the investment is expected to create or retain 50 jobs and generate $2 million in private investment.

You can read more about the EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program here.