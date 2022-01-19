SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Army Corps of Engineers will receive $479 million in funding as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to modernize the Soo Locks, the amount is enough to fully fund the Corp’s budget to finish building a new lock.

The Soo Locks are a gateway for freighters on the Great Lakes, Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow say the new lock will mean there is a modern lock to handle larger vessels and will prevent failure of the locks.

“After a hard-fought effort, we finally have full funding of the Corp’s budget to finish building the new lock at the Soo Locks. In Michigan, we know how vital the Locks are to our economy and our national defense. We also know that we are on borrowed time until something happens that shuts them down. Thanks to our bipartisan efforts in Congress, and with the President’s leadership, we are able to finish this project as soon as possible,” said Senator Stabenow.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering for Michiganders with this significant investment in the Soo Locks – an economic and national security priority for Michigan and our nation,” said Senator Peters. “With some of the pumps operating the locks being more than 100 years old, it was long overdue that we modernize such a critical piece of our infrastructure and ensure sustainability for the future. Building a new lock will make our supply chains more resilient and bolster commerce on the Great Lakes – and I was proud to help pass the legislation making this necessary upgrade closer to a reality.”