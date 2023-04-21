SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University’s (MTU) Mind Trekkers made a stop at Lake Superior State University on Friday for its OneUP Mind Trekkers Tour: Top of the Lakes Festival. The tour showcases all things science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. There were demonstrations of all kinds including physics experiments using liquid nitrogen, mechanical robots, and electrical engineering. Local 3’s Tom Kippen was on hand to show young people how the weather forecast is produced.

Children from across the eastern U.P. gathered in the Norris Center to share ideas and gain fresh new insight into the world of science. Eighth grader Dean Roe said he learned a lot from his fellow trekkers.

“Pretty fun, pretty fun. I like how it’s once a year, you know? And you get all the eighth graders from around the up so it’s not like our school, you get Pickford, Grimly, Rudyard, so I think it’s sort of a fun experience when you can get all the schools from around the EUP and just have them join here and look at this cool stuff that LSSU has provided,” said Roe.

MTU’s Mind Trekkers is a “nationally acclaimed traveling STEM roadshow bringing high-energy, hands-on, STEM festivals to communities around the country.” The Mind Trekkers Road Show will be making stops in several Michigan communities over the next six months with the goal of increasing interest in science and connecting students with future employers. To learn more, you can visit mtu.edu/mindtrekkers.