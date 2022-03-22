SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has announced two additional arrests made in connection to three narcotics-related arrests in Chippewa County earlier this month.

After the March 13th arrests of Donald Holloway, Draper Leverson, and Emma Washko, Trident continued its investigation. A search warrant was executed when Trident connected additional suspects to the previous arrests. Trident executed the search warrant at a Sault Ste Marie residence and seized methamphetamine and heroin.

Amber Mary Ward

Amber Mary Ward, a Sault Ste Marie resident was arrested with the following charges: 1- Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 2- Possession of Heroin 3- Child Abuse 4th Degree (related to children’s access to narcotics and the living conditions) 4- Warrant arrest

James Daniel Franklin

James Daniel Franklin, a 31yr old Sault Ste Marie resident was arrested on the following charges: 1- Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 2- Possession of heroin.

Both suspects were arraigned in the 91st District Court.

Trident continues to investigate multiple groups trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl in and around the eastern U.P.

The sheriff’s office also issued the following warning:

Detectives from Trident have found that many of the narcotics sold in our area have been mixed with fentanyl. This dramatically increases the probability of a fatal overdose. If you have any information on this or any other crimes go to the Chippewa Co Sheriff’s app (Google Play, IOS App Store). There you can leave an anonymous tip, including photos.

Trident was assisted by Sault Ste Marie PD, Sault Tribe PD, and the Chippewa Co Sheriff’s Office.