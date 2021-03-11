Alger County Animal Shelter gets 3 pregnant cats; many kittens to come

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County animal shelter is a home for many of the Upper Peninsula’s lost and abused pets.

With the goal of improving the lives of every animal they see, the shelter houses and adopts out many animals.

They are dependent on donations from the community to stay up and running.

Recently they’ve received three pregnant cats that are ready to give birth any day now.

New kittens means more food, more beds, medicine, and surgeries.

“We know for sure that we will be getting at least ten kittens, possibly more. All of the pregnant cats that we have will be giving birth within the next three weeks. The one that we actually have in the shelter is most likely going to be having her kittens any day now. and so if you’re interested in kittens definitely give us a call and add yourself to the waitlist we would love to have extra homes on hand,” Co-Adoption Manager Ranyee Hildebrand said.

The shelter needs laundry detergent, puppy pads, dog food, cleaning supplies, toys, money, and much more.

If you would like to donate click this link.