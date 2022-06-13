SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 10, a call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting two missing persons in the Straits Lake area of Schoolcraft County.

The dispatch information indicated that a 74-year-old man and his 53-year-old daughter went on a bike ride in the area and ventured off of the main trail. The two became disoriented and became lost. They were able to call 911 and request assistance.

A U.S. Forest Service officer and a DNR officer were dispatched to the area. Upon their arrival, the responding officers were able to locate the 53-year-old woman while her father ventured deeper into the woods.

It was decided to call the Alger County Sheriff’s Office for K9 assistance. Deputy Perry King and his K9 “Alger” responded to the scene. After approximately 40 minutes, K9 “Alger” successfully located the missing 74-year- old male in good health.

The man was able to be led to the staging area where he was reunited with his family.