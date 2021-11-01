Artists wanted for residency on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Artist-In Residence Program through the Mackinac State Historic Parks.

The residencies are for two or three week periods and are available starting in early June and continue through early October.

According to the Mackinac State Historic Parks, the program is designed to promote and encourage the creation of artistic works inspired by the history, natural wonders, and beauty of Mackinac Island. The residencies are available to artists of all mediums, including, but not limited to, writers, composers, sculptors, and visual artists including photographers.

Arch Rock on Mackinac Island

The residence where artists will stay is in the remodeled second floor of the Mackinac Island Visitor’s Center. The studio apartment overlooks the Straits of Mackinac. It comes furnished with a full size bed, bedding, and towel. Other amenities include a private bath and shower, kitchen with stove, sink, and full-size refrigerator, washer and dryer, WIFI, and basic kitchen and cleaning supplies. Selected artists will not have to pay rent. The apartment is on the second floor and only accessible by stairway.

Artists will have access by appointment to the Station 256 Conference Room. They will also have access to the workspace in the lower level of The Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum for project work and/or workshops, by making prior arrangements for the space.



On the second Wednesday of their residency, artists are asked to give a public presentation, i.e. workshop, lecture, reading, demonstration, etc. They are also asked to contribute one piece of their work to the Mackinac State Historic Parks within 12 months.

A view from above of historic Mackinac Island

You’ll have to arrange your own travel to and from Mackinac Island. Artists are also responsible for transportation around the island as well as all personal equipment, supplies, and food.



Artists will be selected by a jury of representatives from Mackinac State Historic Parks, the Mackinac Island Arts Council, and the Mackinac Island Community Foundation.



The deadline to apply is January 14, 2022. There is a $25 non-refundable application feel. Artists will be notified by February 11, 2022 if they have been accepted. Click or tap here for more information and an application.

