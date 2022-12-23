Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – A $102 million investment from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is supporting 263 projects to improve infrastructure and create economic opportunities for rural Americans.

Seven projects are receiving funding in Michigan, including a $348,017 Tribal College Initiative Grant for Bay Mills Community College.

According to a USDA release, the funds will be used towards the following projects:

Establish a media lab with digital content creation capability

Upgrade existing equipment and supplies in the Science and Health Sciences Department

Update equipment for the Health and Fitness Center

Purchase a 15-passenger van to transport students on visits to possible transfer institutions

Provide supplies for community education and facility maintenance at the Waishkey Bay Farm

Obtain and upgrade IT equipment for a recently approved bachelor degree program

Purchase mowing equipment and snow removal equipment

Provide supplies for construction trade program

“This funding will support needed repairs for low income families in rural Michigan and also provide new educational opportunities through our tribal community colleges,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Brandon Fewins. “As 2022 draws to a close, we are looking forward to building even more partnerships in the coming year.”

A total of $1.2 million was awarded to Michigan’s seven projects, including the following in addition to Bay Mills Community College:

Alpena County will use a $137,220 grant to repair or improve 13 homes. Alpena County is contributing $153,000 of their own funds to the project.

Arenac County will use a $87,200 grant to improve or repair 15 homes. Arenac County is contributing $50,000 to the project.

The City of Coldwater, in Branch County, will use a $110,000 grant to improve or repair 14 homes. The City of Coldwater is contributing $5,100 of their own funds to the project.

Ogemaw County will use an $87,200 grant to help fund repairs to 15 homes. Ogemaw County is contributing $88,500 of their own funds to the project.

Oscoda County will use an $87,200 grant to improve or repair 15 homes. Oscoda County is contributing $100,000 of their own funds to the project.

The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe will use a $344,895 Tribal College Initiative Grant to make infrastructure improvements to the outdoor amphitheater classroom. This facility will be located at the new campus expansion off Leaton Road.

You can find a full list of grant recipients here.