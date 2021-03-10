Bay Mills to hold mass vaccination clinic

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay Mills in partnership with Lake Superior State University, War Memorial Hospital and Chippewa County Health Department will host a mass vaccination clinic at LSSU’s Norris Center on March 19.

The clinic is open to Chippewa County residents and Bay Mills Tribal Members. Persons interested in signing up for the vaccination can fill out a form online.

People can sign up if they are in the following categories:

50 years or older

18 years, or older, with high risk, or chronic condition

16 or 17 year old Bay Mills Tribal Members OR 16/17 year old Brimley and OCS Students

Bay Mills Tribal Household Members OR an employee or adult household member of any employee of BMIC/BMCC/OCS/LSSU/WMH/Brimley Schools

First responder

Health care worker

Public transit worker

Food or agriculture worker

They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.