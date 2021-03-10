SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay Mills in partnership with Lake Superior State University, War Memorial Hospital and Chippewa County Health Department will host a mass vaccination clinic at LSSU’s Norris Center on March 19.
The clinic is open to Chippewa County residents and Bay Mills Tribal Members. Persons interested in signing up for the vaccination can fill out a form online.
People can sign up if they are in the following categories:
- 50 years or older
- 18 years, or older, with high risk, or chronic condition
- 16 or 17 year old Bay Mills Tribal Members OR 16/17 year old Brimley and OCS Students
- Bay Mills Tribal Household Members OR an employee or adult household member of any employee of BMIC/BMCC/OCS/LSSU/WMH/Brimley Schools
- First responder
- Health care worker
- Public transit worker
- Food or agriculture worker
They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Latest Stories
- Bay Mills to hold mass vaccination clinic
- EMS leave behind program expanding since launch six months ago
- US to buy additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
- Whitmer to hold briefing on anniversary of state’s 1st coronavirus cases
- Lego sales surge thanks to kids stuck at home during the pandemic