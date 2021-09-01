Bird feeders and garbage cans and bears, oh my! Bay Mills Police address bear issues in neighborhoods

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bay Mills Police Department has received reports of bears being spotted in people’s yards. The bears are attracted to bird feeders and garbage cans like in the video below.

Police say they do not want to harm the bears and are scaring them away. In a recent Facebook post, they reported that they have chased the bears Mission Hill.

If someone does see them again, police ask that you call 906-248-3244 to report it immediately. The call will be directed to Chippewa County Central Dispatch. They also ask residents to empty bird feeders and to safely secure their garbage cans.