BRIMLEY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday that operations at Bay Mills Ojibwe Driving School have been suspended following an investigation. The investigation by the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) found the school to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act.

The school was issued the summary suspension on Wednesday, July 20, after the MDOS investigation found the provider failed to maintain required student records, falsified records, and issued certificates of completion to students who did not attend or complete course requirements.

The driving school, located at 11507 West Industrial Drive in Brimley, is owned by Rex Engle as a private business. Engle lists the school on documents with the state as “Bay Mills Ojibwe Charter School.”

The Secretary of State says that MDOS will be seeking revocation of the provider’s certificate.

Consumers who have a complaint against Bay Mills Ojibwe Driving School may file a complaint here.

MDOS is unable to issue certificates to students who participated in the course. Consumers may seek remedy by filing a formal criminal complaint and/or pursuing civil litigation.