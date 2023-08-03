MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – The Fudge Capital of the World is looking for name recommendations for the delicious sweet treat.

Mackinac Island Tourism has announced that this month, five Mackinac Island fudge shops are participating in a brand new competition where one lucky winner will have the opportunity to name a new flavor of fudge that each fudge shop will then create their own version of. This coincides with 2023 Fudge Festival on Mackinac Island August 25-27.

Submissions for the contest are due Thursday, August 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The winner will be announced the following day on Friday, August 11.

To send in a submission or to learn more about the 2023 Fudge Festival, click here.