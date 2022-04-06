MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – CBC Schoolcraft County is entering 55 years of giving back to its community.

CBC is an organization in Schoolcraft County that raises funds for the American Cancer Society, Bay Cliff Health Camp, and a third community charity that is selected each year.

“It’s really important that when we see a need in the community to try and fill that. There are so many different fundraising efforts, but this is really one that the community year after year gets behind, with both business events and personal donations,” said CBC’s First Chair Jennifer Watson. “Certainly, everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer, the work that is done at Bay Cliff is second to none, and then that third charity really allows us to take a look at where the need is in a specific year and to really help with an influx of funds.”

Community members and local businesses come together to support CBC’s mission of giving back, from cornhole tournaments, golf outings, and many other activities. Jack’s Fresh Market in Manistique recently just held a Round-Up at the Register fundraiser and raised almost $3,600 for CBC.

“The fact that we were over $1,000 more than our record ever in a month for an organization says a lot about the support for CBC from the community,” said Third Chair Kara Ziminski.

The third charity chosen for 2021 was Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand.

“I know Habitat was really excited to be the recipient this year,” said Second Chair Kate Schuetter. “There were some things they wanted to do to the building to use the money. And then the spring clean-up projects that they do, the housing rehabilitations that they do, they’re going to be using the money towards that, so they were really excited.”

Last year, CBC raised over $47,000, and the non-profit hopes to raise just as much this year. You can donate online at www.cbcschoolcraft.org, in person at Nicolet National Bank, or by mail to CBC of Schoolcraft County, PO Box 103, Manistique, MI 49854.

Latest stories