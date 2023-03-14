SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in Sault Ste. Marie are asking for the public’s help related to their investigation of a deadly fire on Tuesday Morning.

In a joint release from the fire and police departments, crews were called to a home in the 3600 block Shallows Beach Avenue around 7:37 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire is out, and authorities say there is no threat to public safety.

The name of the victim and details related to the fire are not being made public at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.

Assisting the Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Police Departments is the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office & Victims Services Unit, Michigan State Police & Fire Investigation Unit, and

Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

