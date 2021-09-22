Chippewa County Health Department prioritizes cases due to an increase in COVID-19 case count

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) announced on Wednesday that the county has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. Due to this increase, case investigations are being prioritized based on risk.

CCHD says they are currently receiving more than 30 new cases per day and that staff can no longer respond to every positive case on the day it is received. CCHD is prioritizing school-aged children and employees that work in educational settings, health care providers, and residents in long-term care facilities.

CCHD is also working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for additional support. Individuals with COVID-19 positive results may be contacted through text, email, or by phone by an individual working with MDHHS.

CCHD is requesting that individuals who test positive for COVID-19 complete an isolation period of 10 days, regardless of whether or not you are contacted by CCHD. Individuals that test positive should remain in isolation until the following conditions are met:

10 days from when symptoms began or tested positive

Remain fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication

Symptoms are improved

With the increase in COVID-19 cases and the presence of the Delta variant, CCHD urges the public to take precautions by masking in public places and distancing from others.

For more information on COVID-19 test sites, vaccinations, and what to do if you have been exposed or test positive for Covid-19, please visit www.chippewahd.com.

