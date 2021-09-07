Chippewa County Health Department reminds public of 3rd dose COVID vaccination requirements

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) says the 3rd dose COVID vaccinations are only for individuals with moderate-to-severe immunocompromised specific conditions.

CCHD requests that if you have an appointment scheduled and do not meet the CDC’s guidelines to cancel the appointment. When the CDC and State of Michigan authorize additional doses for nonimmunocompromised, the public will be notified.

