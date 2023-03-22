CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) will be awarding the Chippewa County International Airport $1,448,322, according to a press release on Tuesday from Michigan U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

The funds are from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant program and will be used for runway and taxiway repairs.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for economic development, commerce, and tourism,” said Sen. Stabenow. “This funding is another critical infrastructure investment coming to our state and will improve Chippewa County International Airport for years to come.”

“Investing in updates to the infrastructure at Chippewa County International Airport is critical for tourism and keeping communities and businesses in Northern Michigan and the U.P. connected to economic opportunities,” said Sen. Peters. “I’m proud to have helped enact the bipartisan infrastructure law that supports this grant program and will allow Chippewa County’s airport to keep providing reliable, safe travel.”

More information on the Department of Transportation grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.