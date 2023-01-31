CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Chippewa County man was recently found guilty of multiple felony charges, as well as multiple counts of assault and child abuse, according to a release from Chippewa County Prosecutor Rob Stratton.

Sean James McInnis was found guilty of six felony counts including Criminal Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, three separate counts of Child Abuse in the 1st Degree, and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The announcement was made following a five-day jury trial that included statements from 20 witnesses and the viewing of 25 exhibits. The decision was announced on Friday, January 27, 2023.

McInnis was initially arrested and charged in 2019 following an investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutor Stratton said the following regarding the case in his statement released on Monday:

The case was complex and could not have been successful without the diligent work from several local agencies. The investigation was completed by Detective Douglas Mitchell of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office following a referral by the Diane Peppler Resource Center. Several child protective service workers from MDHHS helped the family along the way, and Hiawatha Behavioral Health provided invaluable support to the children which ultimately allowed them to tell the jury about the defendant’s actions. Ultimately, the case was tried by Chippewa County Assistant Prosecutors Jillian Sadler and Kristin Giommi.

This is the second time the defendant has been convicted of child abuse. The first was in the 1990’s. The current case spanned several years. More details may be released following the defendant’s sentencing. Presently, all this Office can say is that one more violent man is safely residing within the correctional facility awaiting his ultimate sentence.

McInnis is currently lodged at the Chippewa County Correctional Facility until his sentencing. The sentencing is currently scheduled by 50th Circuit Court for April 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.