CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Chippewa County Prosecutor Rob Stratton announced Wednesday that two men have been sentenced to prison in two separate cases.

Tyler Delong and Jacob Mckerchie were both sentenced in the 50th Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 19.

According to Stratton, Delong was convicted by a jury in March 2022 for assault with intent to murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful imprisonment. Stratton says Delong was charged following a night in which he committed sexual assault, and then proceeded to stab another man in the face who was attempting to stop the assault. Both victims survived and testified during the trial.

Delong was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Judge James Lambros. He will be eligible to see a parole board after 18 years and 6 months.

Mckerchie was convicted for murder of his former girlfiend. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison and will be eligible to see a parole board after 22 years and 6 months in prison. Stratton says that Mckerchie received the maximum penalty under current law.

“Sault PD will continue to do its part to ensure that those who choose to commit heinous and evil crimes in our community are brought to tough, swift, and merciless justice,” said Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Wesley Bierling.

Prosecutor shared the following about the response of Sault Ste. Marie police in the announcement:

In both cases, the Sault Police Department provided thorough investigations that permitted the cases to be fully prosecuted. Officers responded quickly and not only secured the scenes and preserved the evidence necessary to bring these men to justice, but also treated the families and victims with respect and compassion.

“We are seeing a significant upswing in violent crime since the pandemic began. My office will continue to prioritize getting violent offenders off the streets, and bringing them to justice,” Stratton said. “There is nothing in this world worse than losing a child. Mr. Mckerchie took someone’s child from them, and Mr. Delong very nearly succeeded in doing the same thing. These men needed to be punished and removed from society and today, that happened.”