PARADISE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a missing ice fisherman late last night, the subject was found shortly after 2:00 AM a few miles from the shore.

The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue used a hovercraft, snowmobiles and a drone to search the area. The Michigan DNR and Whitefish EMS also assisted and the U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter eventually spotted the subject.

The man wasn’t able to find the location he had launched from in the blowing snow and had become stuck in heavy slush. CCSO and DNR sleds responded along with a U.S. Coast Guard air boat. He was checked by EMS and released from the scene.