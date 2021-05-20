Coast Guard reminds boaters to check their vessels and safety equipment for National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28

SAULT ST. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – National Safe Boating week is May 22-28, the Coast Guard is

reminding boaters to check their vessels and safety equipment before heading out on the water.

With the onset of summer weather, the U.S. Coast Guard has seen a significant increase in the

number of recreational boaters who are getting out on the lakes for the first time this season.

Along with the increase in recreational vessel traffic, there has been a corresponding increase in

search and rescue cases. National Safe Boating week aims to remind boaters to wear their life

jackets and have all required safety equipment while enjoying their time on the water.

“With many boaters launching their vessels for their first time this year, it is especially important

that they check the seaworthiness of their boat and the condition of all safety equipment,” said

Captain Amy Florentino, Deputy Sector Commander. “Spending a few minutes making sure that

your vessel is safe and fully operational can mean the difference between a great day on the water and having to make a Mayday call.”