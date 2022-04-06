ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Passengers aboard Mackinac Island ferry Huron were in need of help on Tuesday evening when the ferry lost steering in the Straits of Mackinac.

The Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay paused its icebreaking duty to provide assistance to the ferry, which had 144 passengers aboard when it lost steering at about 6 p.m. according to a post from the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes.

The cutter assisted as every passenger was transferred to the Senator, a local commercial vessel that also serves the island. The passengers then were taken to St. Ignace.

Once the passengers had transferred ships, the Katmai Bay took the Huron in tow and delivered her to St. Ignace, as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes shared the following photos from the event: