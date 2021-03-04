Coast Guard to begin breaking ice between Mackinac Island and St. Ignace

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – According to the U.S. Coast Guard – Sector Sault Ste. Marie, the Captain of the Port will open the waters between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island beginning at 8 a.m. on March 7.

This is due to the request of Mackinac Island community leaders, ice deterioration, and expected warmer temperatures.

The Coast Guard recommends that members of the public who recreate on the ice between those areas, such as fishing or operating snowmobiles, to plan activities carefully, use caution when on the ice, and stay away from charted shipping channels.

For more information, contact the U.S. Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Services at (906) 635-3232 or email at sootfc@uscg.mil.