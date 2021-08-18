COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services informed the Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) that the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant has been detected in Chippewa County.

CCHD says that the Delta variant is twice as contagious as previous variants, is driving the increase in cases in Michigan and nationwide and can be transmitted even by vaccinated people. CCHD is urging people to take precautions against COVID-19, especially with most of the counties in Michigan at substantial or high transmission areas according to CDC transmission indicators.

Precautions include: