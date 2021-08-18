CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services informed the Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) that the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant has been detected in Chippewa County.
CCHD says that the Delta variant is twice as contagious as previous variants, is driving the increase in cases in Michigan and nationwide and can be transmitted even by vaccinated people. CCHD is urging people to take precautions against COVID-19, especially with most of the counties in Michigan at substantial or high transmission areas according to CDC transmission indicators.
Precautions include:
- Get vaccinated for COVID-19 or if you are immunocompromised schedule a third dose of vaccine.
- Follow CDC recommendations for wearing a mask.
- Stay home when ill.
- Get tested for COVID-19 if you have been in close contact with others who are positive or are experiencing symptoms – regardless of your own vaccination status.
- Avoid crowded areas.
- Maintain 6-foot distance from others.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Wash hands frequently.
Latest Stories
- Disney FastPass changes: Lightning Lane, Genie+ are the new way to skip lines at parks
- Jack Morris out of Tigers press box after racist remarks
- Lake Linden Our Community Tour: Houghton County Historical Society Museum
- Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents in all 50 states
- COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Chippewa County