COVID-19 self-collection testing returns to War Memorial Hospital

Eastern UP
Posted: / Updated:

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital announced that COVID-19 self-collection testing will be available beginning Wednesday, September 15.

The tests will be available for pick up in a self-serve bin near War Memorial’s Nolte Street Entrance. This self-serve testing station will be available from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. 

Completed tests can be returned to the drop off box inside the Nolte Street entrance. The self-pay fee is $60. 

Individuals should bring a pen, insurance, and payment information.

Latest stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories