COVID-19 self-collection testing returns to War Memorial Hospital

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital announced that COVID-19 self-collection testing will be available beginning Wednesday, September 15.

The tests will be available for pick up in a self-serve bin near War Memorial’s Nolte Street Entrance. This self-serve testing station will be available from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Completed tests can be returned to the drop off box inside the Nolte Street entrance. The self-pay fee is $60.

Individuals should bring a pen, insurance, and payment information.

