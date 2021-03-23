A previous version of this story stated the clinic was for residents 16 and older, this has been changed to people aged 18 and older.
CEDARVILLE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all Michigan residents aged 18 and older on Thursday, April 1.
The clinic is by appointment only and will be located at the Les Cheneaux Community Center in Cedarville. To make an appointment, call (906)-484-2295
Latest Stories
- Federal officials release images from inside migrant processing facilities in Texas
- Michigan United Ways unveil study on low-income families
- COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Cedarville
- US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial
- Biden eyes $3 trillion package for infrastructure, schools, families