COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Cedarville

A previous version of this story stated the clinic was for residents 16 and older, this has been changed to people aged 18 and older.

CEDARVILLE, Mich. (WJMN) – War Memorial Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all Michigan residents aged 18 and older on Thursday, April 1.

The clinic is by appointment only and will be located at the Les Cheneaux Community Center in Cedarville. To make an appointment, call (906)-484-2295