COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.7 identified in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) notified Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) that the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories identified the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in two Chippewa County residents.

Additional measures must be put into place with the identification of a variant, including a 14-day quarantine versus the 10-day quarantine. CCHD strongly urges the public to continue mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and getting a vaccine as soon as it’s available.

CCHD says that the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the variant. The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has been detected in many countries and states. The variant is concerning because it’s associated ith increased transmissability of approximately 50$.

Actions that can be taken to protect against COVID-19 include:

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Wearing a mask around others

Practicing social distancing

Washing hands often

Ventilating indoor spaces

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone of any age regardless of symptoms. Individuals under the age of 18 need parent/guardian consent. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, shortness of breath, or had recent travel history should seek testing as well as those working with the public, living in congregate living facilities or have potentially been exposed.



For information on vaccine appointments, please visit www.chippewhad.com.