WHITEFISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Fire crews from numerous agencies continued efforts through the night to stop the flames of a forest fire that emerged on Tuesday.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, their department, along with Whitefish Fire, Hulbert Fire, and two crews from the Department of Natural Resources responded to the area of Vermillion Road, north of the Vermillion and Dam Road intersection.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area. No homes appear to be in any danger.

State Police and Bay Mills Police also responded to the scene of the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office provided an update just before midnight Tuesday that efforts to contain the fire would continue through the night. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, no further updates have been provided.

Local 3 News is monitoring the situation and will share any updates as they become available.