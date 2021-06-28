Curtis Wellness Center reopens at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital

Newberry, Mich. (WJMN) – Helen Newberry Joy Hospital announced that they are reopening their Curtis Wellness Center on Monday, July 5.

Hours of operation are Monday and Wednesday from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.; Tuesday and Thursday from 7:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.; Friday from 7:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

“The health and safety of our staff, members, and participants have remained our number one priority

throughout all of this. The opening of the Newberry location has gone very well and we are excited to once

again see members out in Curtis,” said Gene Schroll, Wellness Center Supervisor.

The Curtis Wellness Center will not require masks inside the facility due to it being located offsite of the hospital and changes in mask requirements. They do ask people to refrain from visiting if they are not feeling well and that visitors continue disinfecting procedures of all equipment after use.