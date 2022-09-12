ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Watershed Partnership and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (Michigan EGLE) will be hosting an electronic waste collection event in St. Ignace on Wednesday September 14th from 2 PM through 6 PM. This event is put together to give members of the community a chance to dispose of e-waste for free and to help keep toxic materials contained in electronics out of the environment.

“We want to make sure e-waste is being properly disposed of because electronic waste contains some toxic substances that we don’t want getting into our environment or our waterways,” said Kathleen Henry, the Education Specialist and Special Projects Coordinator of the Superior Watershed Partnership. “So, if electronic waste is, you know, put somewhere out in the forest, let’s say, that some of those toxic substances will leech into the soil and that can disrupt our ecosystem.”

This collection event will be held at the Little Bear East Arena and Community Center, 275 Marquette St, St. Ignace, MI 49781

Here is a list of items that will be collected for free:

CPUs

Tablets

Fax Machines

Cell Phones

Routers

Copy Machines / Scanners

Radios

Telephones

Stereos

Video Game Systems

DVD, VCR and CD Players

Here is a list of items that will be collected for a $5 fee:

Computer Monitors – $5 fee

ALL Televisions – $5 fee

CRT Monitors – $5 fee

If you want to know more about the Superior Watershed Partnership, or keep up with the next collection events, you can find their Facebook page here.