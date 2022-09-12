ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Watershed Partnership and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (Michigan EGLE) will be hosting an electronic waste collection event in St. Ignace on Wednesday September 14th from 2 PM through 6 PM. This event is put together to give members of the community a chance to dispose of e-waste for free and to help keep toxic materials contained in electronics out of the environment.
“We want to make sure e-waste is being properly disposed of because electronic waste contains some toxic substances that we don’t want getting into our environment or our waterways,” said Kathleen Henry, the Education Specialist and Special Projects Coordinator of the Superior Watershed Partnership. “So, if electronic waste is, you know, put somewhere out in the forest, let’s say, that some of those toxic substances will leech into the soil and that can disrupt our ecosystem.”
This collection event will be held at the Little Bear East Arena and Community Center, 275 Marquette St, St. Ignace, MI 49781
Here is a list of items that will be collected for free:
CPUs
Tablets
Fax Machines
Cell Phones
Routers
Copy Machines / Scanners
Radios
Telephones
Stereos
Video Game Systems
DVD, VCR and CD Players
Here is a list of items that will be collected for a $5 fee:
Computer Monitors – $5 fee
ALL Televisions – $5 fee
CRT Monitors – $5 fee
