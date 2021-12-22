ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Straits Area Snowmobile Club have reached a grant agreement for grooming 101 miles of trail in the Eastern UP.

On December 15, the DNR issued a notice to avoid the area until an agreement was being discussed. Now, they say the club’s leadership has reorganized and the trails will be groomed as soon as there’s enough snow on the ground.

“We thank past club leadership for their time and considerable effort over many years to keep snowmobile trails in this part of the Upper Peninsula groomed and open for riders,” said Ron Yesney, U.P. trails coordinator with the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division trails section. “New leadership and membership stepped up in the club, which has made this new agreement and trail grooming possible. We thank those club members as well.”

The trails are located in Mackinac and Chippewa counties connecting St. Ignace, Trout Lake and Epoufette. Straits Area Snowmobile Club posted to their Facebook page that they are working on everything necessary to groom trails this season.

The DNR reminds people to purchase their trail permit to use the state-managed trails, public roads and public lands (where authorized). The snowmobile program is 100% funded by trail permit and registration dollars which are directly reinvested into the program. Funds pay for grooming, signage, maintenance, bridge and culvert construction, purchase of new equipment, liability insurance; maintenance of trailhead amenities and other snowmobile-related expenditures.